Husky Installs Energy Storage System to Cut Power Costs

Processing equipment maker Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. is set to benefit from the recent installation of what it calls a “first-of-its-kind” energy storage system at its headquarters in Bolton, Ont.

Constructed and installed by Convergent Energy + Power, a developer of energy storage projects throughout North America, the system is designed to reduce Global Adjustment demand charges, which account for up to 70 per cent of electricity bills for some customers in Ontario. The project is anticipated to reduce electricity cost on the load it addresses by 15-30 per cent per year starting in 2018.