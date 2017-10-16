The tooling industry experienced a strong third quarter, according to the latest survey from the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA; Troy, MI) and Harbour Results Inc. (HRI; Southfield, MI), a business and operational consulting firm for the manufacturing industry. Die shops, in particular, saw a spike in capacity utilization (88%) and mold shops reached 81% capacity, according to the “Q3 2017 Automotive Tooling Barometer.” Shops with revenue ranges of $10 million to $20 million are experiencing peak capacity utilization rates of 87%.
“Even though mold shops are slightly less utilized than die shops, average profitability numbers across the industry are still very close,” said Laurie Harbour, President and CEO of HRI. “That being said, the top performing tool shops average eight points more profit compared to the averages.”
Related Posts
Supply Chain of Essential Chemicals for PE Production Hammered by Harvey
In late August, Hurricane Harvey’s flooding rains shut down more than half of U.S. production and nearly one quarter of global production of
JEC Asia Fully Booked
The organizers of JEC Asia, taking place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, from 1–3 November say that the event is fully booked.
Chemours Prevails Over BASF and Covestro to Win 2017 Polyurethane Innovation Award
The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC; Washington, DC) has named Opteon 1100 from Chemours
China’s National Sword Promts Waste Management to Adapt Recycling Routes in Washington
Waste Management (WM), Houston, will begin transporting recyclables from its Washington state customers to Spokane in response to
Auto Tooling Barometer: Industry Enjoys Strong Third Quarter, but Skilled Labor Shortage Continues to Fuel Concerns
The tooling industry experienced a strong third quarter, according to the latest survey from the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA;
Hexion Completes Expansion of R&D Facility in Edmonton, Alberta to Develop Bio-Based Resins for Wood Panels
Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) has successfully completed an expansion of its technology center at its forest products complex
Rapid Granulator Makes Major Investment to Improve Productivity and Quality Control
Rapid Granulator (Bredaryd, Sweden) is making a major investment in machining equipment at its headquarters in Bredaryd, Sweden
Machinex Upgrades Equipment at Boulder County, Colorado, MRF
Machinex Group, Plessisville, Quebec, has supplied equipment for a major upgrade of the container line at the Boulder County, Colorado, material
Biocomposites Event Biggest Ever
The organizers of the Biocomposites Conference Cologne (BCC) says that the event, taking place from 6–7 December 2017 in Cologne, Germany
Extrusion Basics: Troubleshooting? It’s OK to Monkey With the Resin
I’ve done a good deal of extrusion troubleshooting over the years, and found that many people want to believe that the equipment is the problem