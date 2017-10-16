Auto Tooling Barometer: Industry Enjoys Strong Third Quarter, but Skilled Labor Shortage Continues to Fuel Concerns

The tooling industry experienced a strong third quarter, according to the latest survey from the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA; Troy, MI) and Harbour Results Inc. (HRI; Southfield, MI), a business and operational consulting firm for the manufacturing industry. Die shops, in particular, saw a spike in capacity utilization (88%) and mold shops reached 81% capacity, according to the “Q3 2017 Automotive Tooling Barometer.” Shops with revenue ranges of $10 million to $20 million are experiencing peak capacity utilization rates of 87%.

“Even though mold shops are slightly less utilized than die shops, average profitability numbers across the industry are still very close,” said Laurie Harbour, President and CEO of HRI. “That being said, the top performing tool shops average eight points more profit compared to the averages.”