Saint-Victor, Que.-based composites manufacturer Deflex Composite Inc. will locate its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Berlin, N.H.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development, Deflex signed a lease to occupy a 9,600-square-foot facility.
Deflex has a contract to produce front and rear bumpers for Volvo buses.
Related Posts
Hexcel VP to Retire
Hexcel Corporation’s executive vice president and chief financial officer Wayne Pensky intends to retire at the end of the year after more
Profits up for Wittmann Group in 2016
In 2016, and for the 7th consecutive year, injection molding machine, robot, and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group saw
Plastics-to-Fuel Technology Proven to Have Sustainable Advantages
Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), part of the U.S. Department of Energy, has determined that using pyrolysis to convert non-recycled plastics
Shred-Tech Opens Office in Raleigh, North Carolina
Shred-Tech, headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, a leading manufacturer of shredding and recycling systems, has announced plans
Big 3 Precision Partners With Fuseneo to Blend Design Innovation and Manufacturability
Big 3 Precision (Centralia, IL), a designer and manufacturer of injection blow and injection stretch blow molds, has entered into a strategic
Quebec Molder Deflex Setting Up Shop in New Hampshire
Saint-Victor, Que.-based composites manufacturer Deflex Composite Inc. will locate its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Berlin, N.H.
McDonald’s Agrees to Phase Out EPS in its Packaging
It was probably 20 years ago that I traveled to Salt Lake City for an interview with one of the people in the plastics industry I most admired:
Chromaflo President Joins American Coatings Board
President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp Scott Becker has joined the American Coatings Association (ACA) board of directors.
APR Announces Pharmacy Stock Bottle Recycling Resources
The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Washington, has developed resources for pharmacies to recycle stock bottles. In support
Aleph Objects and IC3D Introduce “World’s First” Certified Open Source 3D Printing Filament
Aleph Objects Inc. (Loveland, CO), maker of LulzBot 3D printers, and IC3D Industries (Columbus, OH), a producer of premium 3D-printing