Injection Depot Holds Toshiba Training Courses in Ontario

Japanese injection press maker Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. has been riding a sales wave in Canada lately, and the firm’s Canadian sales representatives are working hard to keep it going.

Barrie, Ont.-based Injection Depot, which reps Toshiba nationwide, held two separate four-hour training courses in Markham, Ont. on July 27, drawing a total of 40 people from 15 different injection molding customers from across the province. “The course dealt primarily with controller training for Toshiba all-electric units, and the instructor was Adam Petersen, who is the technical support manager for Toshiba Machine Co. of America,” said Chris Butcher, Injection Depot’s sales manager. “Some of the course attendees were dedicated Toshiba customers; others were not, but are leaning towards buying their first Toshiba press. For both groups, the goal of the course is to instruct them on how to maximize the benefits of Toshiba’s all-electric machines.”