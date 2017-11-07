IPF Japan Show: Bigger Molds With Smaller Machines

Featured at the recent IPF show near Tokyo, the 220-tonne NEX220 IV all-electric injection molding press from Nissei Plastic Industrial is now available for worldwide shipping. The machine was designed with larger, more complex molds in mind, and can mount a tool that would normally be more at home on a 280-tonne machine.

The prototype FNX 220IV-50A was another example of increased daylight in the Nissei stable. The 220-tonne machine can accommodate molds that would normally be mounted on a 350-tonne press. The company’s N-SAPLI low pressure molding system plays a key role here in optimizing clamping force, which also results in longer tool life and lower peak pressure, meaning less propensity for warpage.