IPL Buys California-Based Molder Macro Plastics

In a bid to expand its footprint in the U.S. market and the growing South American market, Quebec-based injection molder IPL Inc. has purchased Macro Plastics Inc., a California-based manufacturer of rigid plastic bulk bins, for US$150 million.

“Macro is the largest manufacturer of rigid plastic bulk bins worldwide and is a market leader in providing value-added rigid plastic bulk packaging solutions to the agricultural and automotive sectors, and operates some of the largest bulk machines in North America,” IPL said in a statement. “Macro offers a significant footprint for IPL’s expansion in the strategically important U.S. market and the growing South American market…and its product portfolio is complementary to IPL’s existing business. In particular, Macro provides IPL with a significant presence on the US West Coast, a key growth target of IPL.”

Headquartered in Fairfield, Calif., Macro operates three manufacturing facilities in California, Washington, and Kentucky with dedicated design and testing capabilities together with an established international sales network.