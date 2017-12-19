ISO Certified China Injection Mold Maker Announce Brand-New Manufacturing Solution

Guangzhou, China — (SBWIRE) — 12/17/2017 — With great expertise and specialization, KLARM announces plastic mold making service for different customers, engaged in producing quality injection molds for a variety of products. As a ISO 9001-2015 certified company, KLARM has an experienced and resourceful product development and engineering team that is capable of developing precise molds to meet exact manufacturing requirement.

KLARM is one of the leading plastic injection mold makers in China that have the ability to work with different plastic materials, such as ABS, PC, PP, PE, PA, PSU, TPU, TPE, silicone and others. This is why KLARM can deliver an incredibly large range of plastic molds suitable for different industrial applications. They have their own factory setup with dozens of plastic injection machines to design and develop plastic molds on a timely basis. The engineers and technicians of KLARM carefully process each mold developing task and endeavor to supply molds without a delay.