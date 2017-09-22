Italian PVC Film Manufacturer Forms Alfatherm North America Inc.

Alfatherm SpA (Venegono, Italy), one of Europe’s major producers of rigid, semi-rigid and plasticized furniture PVC foils, announced the formation of Alfatherm North America Inc. Through this initiative, the company intends to enhance its direct presence on one of the most dynamic and stimulating markets at the global level, said Alfatherm.
The move follows three years of successful market penetration in North America with sales of 3DL foils and growing interest for 2DL flat lamination and exterior films. Alfatherm manufactures window profiles, packaging films, shrink films, advertising and graphic films, tapes and medical bags.
Based in St. Louis, MO, the new company is led by Dustin Smith, who joins Alfatherm after 20-plus years of experience in the decorative laminates industry.
