Jubilee Set to Up Injection Mould Production Capacity With S$3.5m Acquisition of Honfoong Plastics Industries

CATALIST-LISTED precision manufacturer Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd is set to expand its plastic injection mould business by acquiring Honfoong Plastics Industries Pte Ltd, the group has said.

Jubilee will fork out S$3.5 million under the terms of a sales and purchase agreement announced on the Singapore Exchange website on Tuesday (Dec 12).

This sum comprises S$1 million in cash, as well as S$2.5 million in almost 55.6 million new Jubilee shares at 4.5 Singapore cents apiece.