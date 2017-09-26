Makino Expands SST Consumables Business in Merger With Global EDM Supplies

Makino Inc. (Mason, OH) announced its merger with EDM consumables supplier Global EDM Supplies. The merger is expected to expand the company’s Single Source Technologies (SST) consumables business by broadening its geographic reach and product diversity. SST is a Makino subsidiary and primary distribution network for Makino machines across most regions of North America.

Makino offers a wide range of high-precision metal-cutting and EDM machinery, including horizontal and vertical machining centers, five-axis machining centers, graphite machining centers, and wire and sinker EDMs.