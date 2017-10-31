PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Trexel, GK Concept JV is Said to Take Physical Foaming ‘to the Limit’

plastic news Trexel Brian Bechard 2Limit Roman Hofer GK Concept Roger KaufmannTrexel Inc. (Wilmington, MA), the developer of MuCell micro-cellular foaming technology, and GK Concept, a Dresden, Germany–based manufacturer of high-performance molds for injection molding of lightweight and structural plastic components, have announced a joint venture, 2Limit GmbH.

Trexel and GK Concept will pool their know-how and intensify their cooperation in part design and tooling engineering for micro-cellular lightweight components. The JV will offer full-service engineering, supporting customers from an initial idea to a finished MuCell product. The company is offering a range of service packages to match customer requirements.

