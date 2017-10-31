Trexel, GK Concept JV is Said to Take Physical Foaming ‘to the Limit’

Trexel Inc. (Wilmington, MA), the developer of MuCell micro-cellular foaming technology, and GK Concept, a Dresden, Germany–based manufacturer of high-performance molds for injection molding of lightweight and structural plastic components, have announced a joint venture, 2Limit GmbH.

Trexel and GK Concept will pool their know-how and intensify their cooperation in part design and tooling engineering for micro-cellular lightweight components. The JV will offer full-service engineering, supporting customers from an initial idea to a finished MuCell product. The company is offering a range of service packages to match customer requirements.