Milacron Reports Q2 2017 Results; Growth in Hot Runner Demand in Asia

Milacron announced “another quarter of strong performance” including “double-digit sales growth,” during a conference call with Milacron CEO Tom Goeke. With 1.4% constant currency sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 50 basis points, the second quarter results were solid, with an earnings per share of $0.46.

“Orders and sales momentum continued in the second quarter, even compared to a high prior comparison,” said Goeke. “Our outperformance has been led by our Melt Delivery and Control System (MDCS) and fluids businesses, as well as our Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT) aftermarket business through the first half of 2017. Year-to-date, organic sales are ahead 2.8% and adjusted EBITDA is up 4.5% versus the prior year.”