Milacron Reports Q2 2017 Results; Growth in Hot Runner Demand in Asia

by | Jul 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding

Milacron announced “another quarter of strong performance” including “double-digit sales growth,” during a conference call with Milacron CEO Tom Goeke. With 1.4% constant currency sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 50 basis points, the second quarter results were solid, with an earnings per share of $0.46.

“Orders and sales momentum continued in the second quarter, even compared to a high prior comparison,” said Goeke. “Our outperformance has been led by our Melt Delivery and Control System (MDCS) and fluids businesses, as well as our Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT) aftermarket business through the first half of 2017. Year-to-date, organic sales are ahead 2.8% and adjusted EBITDA is up 4.5% versus the prior year.”

With the mention of strong performance in the company’s MDCS business, Goeke noted the expansion of Milacron’s Mold-Masters factory in Kunshan City, China, which nearly doubles the company’s footprint. Milacron sent out a release last week announcing the completion of an 88,000-square-foot expansion to its hot runner and control systems manufacturing facility and a 26,000-square-foot expansion in administration and support staff offices.

Source Link

Related Posts

McClarin Plastics Signs a New Manufacturing Agreement With a Chinese Sub-Contractor

by | July 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

McClarin Plastics announced today that it has signed a manufacturing agreement with Lihe Manufacturing in the Jiangsu Province,

Read More

Dow Reports Sales Increase in First Half of 2017

by | July 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

On the cusp of its merger with DuPont Co., chemical giant Dow Chemical Co.’s sales increased to US$13.8 billion in the first half of 2017, up

Read More

Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Releases New Range of PVC Granules

by | July 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

With the modernized tools being developed in today’s world, it upvc granule is important to focus on quality raw materials. PVC granules

Read More

Injection Depot Holds Toshiba Training Courses in Ontario

by | July 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Japanese injection press maker Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. has been riding a sales wave in Canada lately, and the firm’s Canadian sales representatives

Read More

Composite Recycling Technology Center CEO to Retire in August

by | July 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Bob Larsen, the Composite Recycling Center’s chief executive, told staff Wednesday he is retiring in early August, about a year after launching the

Read More

FDA Leads Effort to Create a Supply Chain Security Toolkit for Medical Products

by | July 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Medical, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Protecting the integrity of the medical product supply chain is complex and requires a global approach. FDA led a collaboration within

Read More

Choosing the Best Extrusion Process for Raffia and Woven Packaging Applications

by | July 31, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion, Packaging, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

Over the past few years, many major developments have taken place in the raffia and woven packaging sector, including advances in

Read More

China: Carbon Fibre Bikes Accelerate the Upgrade of Sports Bicycle Market

by | July 31, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

In the wake of Xiaomi’s QiCycle and LeEco’s smart road bike, many Chinese factories are now developing their own carbon fibre bikes. They are

Read More

Milacron Reports Q2 2017 Results; Growth in Hot Runner Demand in Asia

by | July 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Milacron announced “another quarter of strong performance” including “double-digit sales growth,” during a conference call with Milacron

Read More

SGL Carbon SE Acquires Shares From Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

by | July 31, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

SGL Carbon SE (Wiesbaden, Germany) is acquiring the shares from Japanese graphite and carbon specialist Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. in the SGL

Read More

Submit a Comment