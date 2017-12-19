Platinum Equity to Acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Platinum Equity announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems from Berkshire Partners and OMERS Private Equity for $3.85 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

“This is another marquee investment that demonstrates how Platinum’s differentiated approach continues to scale,” said Platinum Equity CEO Tom Gores. “We have the capacity and the resources necessary to handle transactions of any size and complexity anywhere in the world.”

Headquartered in Bolton, Ontario, Husky is a leading supplier of injection molding equipment and services to the plastics industry. The company serves a global customer base with approximately 75% of its sales generated outside North America.