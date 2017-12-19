LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Platinum Equity announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems from Berkshire Partners and OMERS Private Equity for $3.85 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.
“This is another marquee investment that demonstrates how Platinum’s differentiated approach continues to scale,” said Platinum Equity CEO Tom Gores. “We have the capacity and the resources necessary to handle transactions of any size and complexity anywhere in the world.”
Headquartered in Bolton, Ontario, Husky is a leading supplier of injection molding equipment and services to the plastics industry. The company serves a global customer base with approximately 75% of its sales generated outside North America.
Related Posts
Platinum Equity to Acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems
Platinum Equity announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems from Berkshire
OMERS Private Equity and Berkshire Partners Agree to Sell Husky to Platinum Equity
OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees, and Berkshire
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market to Surpass $9.18 Billion by 2025
The global electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials market was valued at $5.38 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach
ACMA Announces Winners of Composites Excellence Awards
The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) has announced the winners for the Awards for Composites Excellence, sponsored
ISO Certified China Injection Mold Maker Announce Brand-New Manufacturing Solution
With great expertise and specialization, KLARM announces plastic mold making service for different customers, engaged in producing
Grace To Buy Polyolefin Catalysts Business From Albemarle For $416 Mln
W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA), a polyolefin catalysts and licensing company, Thursday said it signed an agreement to acquire the Polyolefin
KraussMaffei to be Listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange
The KraussMaffei group is set to be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange by its owner ChemChina. The injection moulding machine manufacturer
Global Market for Plastic Products to Reach $1.175 Trillion by 2020
The global market for plastic products is growing at about 3% year on year, according to research from the Business Research Co. (Philadelphia)
Ottawa Social Enterprise Polycycle Lands $150K Grant for Plastics Recycling Venture
A University of Ottawa-based social enterprise has won a $150,000 grant for a pilot project aimed at using injection moulding technology
Carbon Helps Develop Low-Cost, 3D-Printed TB Testing Device for Developing Countries
Where you live should not determine whether you live or die, to quote Bono, lead singer of the rock band U2, but, sadly, it often does.