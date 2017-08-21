PRC Composites Acquires Globe Plastics Inc.

PRC Composites LLC (Ontario, Calif.) has expanded its west coast-based composites operations by acquiring Globe Plastics Inc. located in Chino, Calif. Globe specializes in compression, transfer and injection molding as well as custom mold, insert and tool making services. Globe has been providing precision compression molded products and services to aerospace, sound, lighting, oil/gas and high-tech customers since 1957 delivering custom manufactured thermoset products and innovative manufacturing solutions.