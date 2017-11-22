Owners Reshore Manufacture of Eco-Friendly Sprig Toys

“Eco-friendly” and “made in the USA” are two phrases that capture consumers’ attention in today’s retail market. Both of those qualities apply to Sprig Toys, a company founded a decade ago in Fort Collins, CO, by David Bowen and Chris Clemmer. The pair sold the company in 2010 to Wham-O.

After the sale of Sprig Toys, the pair started another toy company they call BeginAgain to fulfill their goal of making toys from eco-friendly, bioplastic materials. The BeginAgain toys are made from rubberwood, a blend derived from the sap of the rubber tree, and recycled polypropylene from yogurt cups and food containers.