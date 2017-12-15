PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Takahata Precision Tennessee Expands Helenwood, Tennessee, Manufacturing Complex

by | Dec 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding

Takahata Precision Tennessee, Inc., a plastic injection molding automotive manufacturer, will invest $9.7 million to expand its production center in Helenwood, Tennessee. The company plans to create 81 jobs.

The company will add 13,000 square feet to its existing facility in Scott County and introduce new equipment to meet growing demand.

With over 80 years of experience, Takahata offers a wide range of products and services worldwide, ranging from automotive parts, OA equipment, optical equipment, residential facilities parts, measuring equipment and medical care equipment. The company serves customers worldwide with operations in Asia, Australia and the U.S.

