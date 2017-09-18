Innovative Battery Development Company Plans Expansion in Greene County

NEWBERRY – BrightVolt, a designer and developer of ultra-thin film batteries, announced plans to expand its operations in Newberry, creating up to 30 new, high-wage jobs by 2020.

“Indiana has become a global center of innovation,” Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “Whether it’s the latest in tech, aerospace, manufacturing or beyond, Hoosiers are leading the development of 21st century solutions. As BrightVolt grows, we look forward to seeing the next-generation battery technology Hoosiers will be developing right here in southern Indiana.”

The Redmond, Washington-based company will expand to support its quickly-growing research and development operations at the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Newberry. The company, which launched its research and development partnership with the BIC in August, anticipates being fully operational in its 5,000-square-foot space by the end of September, with plans to potentially triple its space at the BIC by late 2018 as it begins to manufacture new battery prototypes at the facility.