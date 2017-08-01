Interplastic Corporation Announces 2017 Scholars Award Winners

Last week, Interplastic Corporation announced the 2017 recipients of the Scholars Award sponsored by Interplastic Corporation in affiliation with the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and the International Cast Polymer Association (ICPA).

The six high school graduates and their company affiliations are:

Daniel Liu, Apex, NC (Reichhold); Andrew Selm, Brookville, IN (Superior Oil Company); Blake Murray, Osceola, MO (United Initiators); Olivia Gohman, Sutherlin, OR (Orenco Systems); Sarah Pham, McPherson, KS (Johns Manville); and Maria Vetrano, Cleveland, GA (Agco Marble). Interplastic announced an increased amount for each winner of $3,500 to be used towards their studies at a four-year college or university of their choice.