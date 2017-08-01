Last week, Interplastic Corporation announced the 2017 recipients of the Scholars Award sponsored by Interplastic Corporation in affiliation with the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and the International Cast Polymer Association (ICPA).
The six high school graduates and their company affiliations are:
Daniel Liu, Apex, NC (Reichhold); Andrew Selm, Brookville, IN (Superior Oil Company); Blake Murray, Osceola, MO (United Initiators); Olivia Gohman, Sutherlin, OR (Orenco Systems); Sarah Pham, McPherson, KS (Johns Manville); and Maria Vetrano, Cleveland, GA (Agco Marble). Interplastic announced an increased amount for each winner of $3,500 to be used towards their studies at a four-year college or university of their choice.
Related Posts
Plastipak Packaging Invests $15 Million in Louisiana Plant Expansion
Plastipak Packaging Inc. (Plymouth, MI) announced that it will make a $15 million capital investment to expand production capacity at
Adhesive Materials Manufacturer Ritrama Expands Moore, South Carolina, Plant
Ritrama, an adhesive materials manufacturer, will invest $15 million to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County,
Perstorp Receives U.S. Food-Contact Approval for Capa for Bioplastics Grades 6500D and 6800D
Perstorp Group (Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands), a global producer of specialty chemicals for a variety of industries and applications, announced it
Spin Master Expands Outdoor Product Line With Acquisition of Toy Maker Aerobie
In a bid to expand its range of outdoor products, Toronto-based plastic toy maker Spin Master Corp. is acquiring sporting goods company
Milacron’s Q2 and Six Months
Milacron Holdings Corp has announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2017. Sales increased 0.4% to US$309.2
Interplastic Corporation Announces 2017 Scholars Award Winners
Last week, Interplastic Corporation announced the 2017 recipients of the Scholars Award sponsored by Interplastic Corporation in affiliation with
Solvay Invests in Testing Software
Polymer specialist Solvay and investment firms Anzu Partners and Invest Nebraska have together invested US$1.9 million in MultiMechanics, which
BASF Announces Improvement in Polyether Polyols to Lower Emissions in Vehicle Interiors
BASF (Ludwigshafen, Germany) announced an improved process for manufacturing Lupranol (polyether polyol) that enables vehicle interior
Material With Both Flexibility and Stiffness Inspired by Nature
Scientists from Rice University in the US investigating the self-stiffening behavior of materials have designed liquid–solid silicone and
McClarin Plastics Signs a New Manufacturing Agreement With a Chinese Sub-Contractor
McClarin Plastics announced today that it has signed a manufacturing agreement with Lihe Manufacturing in the Jiangsu Province,