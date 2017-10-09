Israel-Based MCP USA Locates North American Headquarters in Portage, Indiana

MCP USA, a manufacturer of ready-made meal trays, plans to locate its North American headquarters in Portage, Indiana. The company plans to create up to 60 new jobs by 2019.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Israel-based Plazit Industries Group and Kibbutz Hamaapil, will invest $11.38 million to lease and equip a 91,000-square-foot facility at 6750 Daniel Burnham Drive in Portage.

Renovations, which are scheduled to begin early next year, include the build-out of new headquarters office space and the installation of one extrusion line and three thermoforming machines. With its new Indiana operations slated to launch in summer 2018, the company will produce its heat- and cold-resistant plastic meal trays for customers in the retail, airline, institutional and bakery markets across North and South America.