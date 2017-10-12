Israel-Based Plastics co. to Base U.S. Manufacturing Operations in Houston

Israel-based plastics manufacturer Starplast signed a 181,540-square-foot industrial lease in north Houston, which will serve as the base of its U.S. manufacturing operations.

The lease is at 8111 FM 1960, a 250,660-square-foot building called Point North 8111, according to JLL. Ryan Fuselier and Travis Secor with JLL represented Starplast in the lease, and David Hudson of Duke Realty represented the landlord.

According to Duke Realty’s website, Point North 8111 is within the Point North Cargo Park near George Bush Intercontinental Airport and U.S. Highway 59.