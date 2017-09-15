Italy Fabric Manufacturer Opening $10M Facility in Phoenix

An Italian fabric manufacturer is opening its first U.S. recycling facility in Phoenix.

Trento, Italy-based Aquafil will be opening its its first U.S. carpet recycling facility at a 116,890-square-foot industrial building at 3555 W. Washington St.

The facility will be used to recycle Nylon 6 from carpets back into raw material. Aquafil turns the material into textile products such as sportswear, swimwear and carpets.

“We’re not comfortable with the status quo—in this case that less than 5 percent of carpet waste is recycled,” says Aquafil CEO Giulio Bonazzi. “We know Nylon 6 waste can be powerful with the proper technology, and we’re honored to call Phoenix home to that power with ACR No. 1.”