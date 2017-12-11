Kordsa to Make Two US Acquisitions

Kordsa plans to buy two US companies in order to strengthen its reinforcement technologies business. The company aims at acquiring Fabric Development Inc (FDI) and Textile Products Inc (TPI), both of which provide composite materials to the commercial aviation industry, with an investment of approximately US$100 million.

‘With the acquisition, Kordsa will strengthen its position in the United States, as well as become a strong player in the commercial aviation industry supply chain, which is expected to grow by at least 10% annually over the next 5 years,’ the company said in a press release.