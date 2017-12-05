KraussMaffei Hires new Sales Engineer for English-Speaking Canada

Processing equipment manufacturer KraussMaffei Corp. has appointed industry veteran Jim Chow as a technical sales engineer for the KraussMaffei and Netstal injection molding machine brands in the English-speaking Canadian provinces.

In addition, Chow – who is based out of Toronto – is promoting both the Netstal PET-LINE and the KraussMaffei PETForm systems in Canada and the U.S.

Chow will also represent KraussMaffei and Netstal in five states in the Northern U.S.