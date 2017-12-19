KraussMaffei to be Listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange

The KraussMaffei group is set to be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange by its owner ChemChina.

The injection moulding machine manufacturer will become a subsidiary of Qingdao Tianhua Institute of Chemistry Engineering Co. Ltd, which is listed on the Shanghai stock exchange and a subsidiary of ChemChina.

In addition, ChemChina plans to integrate – amongst others – three sites for the production of tyres and rubber facilities into the listed entity. The transaction is subject to approvals by relevant bodies and regulators.

“KraussMaffei’s business would make up about 85 percent of the listed company,” said Frank Stieler, CEO of KraussMaffei. KraussMaffei would continue to expand the international business from Germany as well as drive the Chinese business locally.