Littlestar Plastics Earns Rare Supplier Recognition

MACHESNEY PARK — Littlestar Plastics, which has been designing and manufacturing plastic parts and components by machining and injection-molding for 26 years, has been lauded by United Technologies Corp. for its dedication to quality.

Littlestar learned in December that it earned the UTC Gold Supplier designation, an increasingly tough honor to receive and a recognition rarely given out.

The UTC supplier for more than 20 years won its first Gold certification in 2009. In the past couple of years, UTC tightened the Gold standards and required all suppliers to reapply.