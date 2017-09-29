LyondellBasell Introduces New Brand Identity

Designed to communicate the many ways LyondellBasell technology, products and materials are critical to advancing solutions across nearly every sector of the global economy, the introduction of Advancing Possible coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the merger between Basell AF and Lyondell Chemical Company.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be an employee of LyondellBasell. As we get ready to celebrate our 10th birthday in December, our new brand honors our proud history of developing and delivering products that have changed the world for the better and the spirit of possibility that our employees around the globe demonstrate every single day,” said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. “As we look to the next 10 years, our goal is to further connect with our customers and other stakeholders by communicating our passion for helping our customers meet the challenges of today, while advancing innovations that will improve our world for future generations.”