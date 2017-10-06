M. Holland to Acquire T&T Marketing

Resin distributor M. Holland Company in Northbrook announced it will acquire T&T Marketing, a distributor of polymer resins and compounds to the wire and cable market.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, T&T has annual revenues of about $40 million and distributes throughout the United States and Canada. The company has 26 employees and ships from seven warehouses in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of testing and applications development services at its lab in Easton, Pennsylvania.