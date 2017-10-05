M. Holland to Acquire Wire & Cable Distributor T&T Marketing

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resin distributor M. Holland Company announced today it has signed a letter of intent to acquire T&T Marketing, a leading distributor of polymer resins and compounds to the wire and cable market. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, T&T has annual revenues of about $40 million and distributes throughout the United States and Canada.

“We identified wire and cable as an attractive market segment, but lacked the technical expertise and product portfolio to effectively compete,” said Marc Fern, M. Holland commercial vice president. “T&T is extraordinarily strong in both, making it a perfect complement to our Business Development Group.” M. Holland formed its Business Development Group in 2016 to apply focused marketing, technical and applications development resources to certain markets. The Group currently is comprised of market development teams focused on automotive, healthcare, flexible packaging, rotational molding and color and compounding markets.