M. Holland Company Announces 20% Growth to Commercial Team, Overcomes Plastics Industry Hiring Challenge

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins used by plastic product manufacturers around the world, today announces it has grown its commercial team by 20 percent since 2016. Overall a total of 30 people in logistics and market-focused roles have either been added or shifted to new responsibilities over the past 24 months to support growth. The new positions were filled via internal moves and external hires.

“The plastics industry is experiencing a renaissance thanks in part to low-cost energy, and recruiting employees with relevant skills and experience to accommodate this growth is an industry-wide challenge,” said M. Holland’s CEO and President, Ed Holland. “We’re stepping up recruiting efforts, investing in training, and promoting our existing staff to fulfill the expectations of our suppliers and customers.”