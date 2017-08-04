Maguire Canada Turns 10

Time flies, as they say, when you’re having fun. Which might be why it feels like just yesterday that plastics auxiliary equipment supplier Maguire Products Canada Inc. was founded – even though the Vaughan, Ont.-based firm is actually celebrating 10 years in business this month.

“We officially began operating on August 1, 2007, with a staff of five people,” said Maguire Canada general manager Brian Davis. “Our goal was to supply the Canadian market with the entire range of equipment from U.S. equipment makers Maguire Products and Novatec Inc. and provide engineering service.”

The impetus for the company came from Aston, Pa.-based Maguire Products. “Maguire Products had previously been represented in Canada by an Ontario sales agency, but saw an opportunity to better support the Canadian plastics auxiliary market by establishing a subsidiary company,” Davis said. “Maguire Products’ founder and president Steve Maguire always appreciated the importance of the Canadian market, which isn’t always true of other American companies.”