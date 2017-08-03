Abu Dhabi Plastics Sector Creates $55bn Investment Opportunities

The 201 plastics plants operating in Abu Dhabi, UAE are generating investments in excess of Dh204 billion ($55.5 billion), according to the Industry Development Bureau of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

The revelation came during a workshop organised by the bureau as part of the ADDED’s ‘Industry Dialogue’ initiative, aimed at bolstering an investment-conducive environment at the industrial sector and cementing channels of communications between manufacturers, reported Wam, the Emirates official news agency.

“Among its multifaceted strategic objectives, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 lays a special focus on non-oil sectors as part of the economic diversification programme which is premised to ensure a sustainable development drive, the mainstay of which is the industrial sector,” said Khalifa Bin Salim Al Mansouri, ADDED acting under-secretary.