Addivant™ Increases Capacity for Its High-Performance Polymer Antioxidant ULTRANOX® 626

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Addivant™, a world leading supplier of phosphite antioxidants for plastics, announced today that it has expanded by over 40% the production capacity of its high-performance antioxidant ULTRANOX® 626 at their Morgantown, WV plant in the USA.

Additionally, Addivant is pursuing the extension of global food contact approvals for ULTRANOX® 626, allowing for a broader use in food packaging.

ULTRANOX® 626 is a high-performance, organophosphite antioxidant used in a wide variety of polymers including polyolefins, elastomer and engineering plastics. ULTRANOX® 626 has a higher phosphorus concentration than traditional phosphite antioxidants. It can therefore be used at lower concentration, resulting in low migration and low volatile-content plastics, which are major requirements of the packaged food and automotive markets.