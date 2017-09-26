Aerospace Market to Exceed US$5 Billion by 2024

The aerospace composites market size could surpass US€5 billion by 2024, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights (GMI). Global aerospace composites are expected to grow to more than 70 thousand tons to 2024.

According to the researchers, carbon fiber will account for highest revenue share in the industry overtaking US€3.5 billion to 2024, supported by rising demand from commercial airline operators for their external structural operations, such as wings, fuselage, undercarriage, and propulsion systems.