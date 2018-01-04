PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Aliancys and JRD Sign Distribution Agreement

Jan 4, 2018

Aliancys and JRD Polymers, based in India, have signed an agreement for the latter to distribute the full resins portfolio of Aliancys, as well as gelcoats and bonding pastes made by Aliancys in China.

