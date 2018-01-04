Aliancys and JRD Sign Distribution Agreement

Aliancys and JRD Polymers, based in India, have signed an agreement for the latter to distribute the full resins portfolio of Aliancys, as well as gelcoats and bonding pastes made by Aliancys in China.
