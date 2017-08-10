A&R Logistics And Port Freeport Texas Announce Collaboration Agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — A&R Logistics (“A&R”) announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Port Freeport to open an export supply chain facility for the U.S. plastic resin industry. The project establishes a transportation and plastics packaging facility within Port Freeport to handle the anticipated significant increase in export plastic resins, especially to Latin American destinations. With the Port Freeport facility and A&R’s recently announced venture in the Port of Savannah, A&R offers multiple value-added solutions to meet industry requirements for the resin export supply chain.