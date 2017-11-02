Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires Carolina Color and Breen Color Concentrates

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Arsenal Capital Partners (“Arsenal”), a leading private equity firm that invests in middle-market specialty industrial and healthcare companies, announced today that it has acquired Carolina Color Corporation (“Carolina Color”) as well as Breen Color Concentrates, LLC (“Breen”) alongside the management teams of each company.
Now under common ownership, the combination of Breen and Carolina Color immediately establishes a leading specialty color and additive concentrate supplier in the plastics market. The combined business has five manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and can leverage its growing suite of technologies and products across the broader platform to better serve existing and prospective customers.
Headquartered in Salisbury, NC, Carolina Color is a leading supplier of custom color concentrates for the plastics industry serving customers across multiple end markets. The company’s unique G2® and G3® products are recognized as the premier technologies in the colorants space and offer customers the highest-loaded combination of pigments and additives in the industry.
