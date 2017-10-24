Asahi Kasei’s Microza™ Hollow-Fiber Membrane Selected for Desalination Plant in Kuwait

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microza™ hollow-fiber membrane for water treatment from Asahi Kasei was selected as pretreatment membrane for the Doha Phase 1 reverse osmosis (RO)1 seawater desalination plant to be built near Kuwait City by Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, a major Korean plant construction company.

The Asahi Kasei membrane treatment capacity for this project is scheduled to be 610,000 tons per day, representing the largest hollow-fiber filtration membrane order received by Asahi Kasei.