BASF to Buy Polyamides Business From Solvay for $1.9 Billion

BASF SE agreed to buy a polyamides business from Solvay SA for 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion), adding a nylon plastics operation serving a range of industries from carmaking to construction.

The German chemical maker is paying about eight times last year’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Brussels-based Solvay in a statement on Tuesday. Net sales at the asset were 1.32 billion euros in 2016, with profit of about 200 million euros, according to a BASF statement.

Solvay’s shares declined 1.1 percent to 127.25 euros as of 9:52 a.m. in Brussels. Ludwigshafen, Germany-based BASF was down 0.2 percent at 87.25 euros.