Biesterfeld and LERG Agree on Cooperation

Through this cooperation, the distributor is expanding its range for the manufacturing of composite materials for the German market.

Marketed under the trade name Estromal®, the UP resins are suited to a wide range of applications and provide an essential matrix for fibre-reinforced plastics in industries such as boat building, automotive, transport and wind energy. The portfolio comprises standard resins based on orthophthalic and terephthalic acid as well as a variety of resins derived from isophthalic acid/neopentyl glycol (ISO/NPG) and dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) for the manufacturing of high-quality composites. The types of Estromal® available are characterised for example by very good mechanical properties, high heat distortion resistance and short post-curing times.