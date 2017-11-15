BigRep and BASF Finalizing Negotiations Over Strategic Alliance for Industrial 3D Printing Materials

Berlin, 14 November 2017. On the occasion of formnext in Frankfurt am Main, BigRep and BASF are finalizing negotiations surrounding a strategic alliance to jointly develop 3D printing solutions, aimed at accelerating the wholesale introduction of additive manufacturing technologies into industrial applications.

Upon successful finalization, BASF will become a preferred material and application development partner for BigRep, while BigRep will continue to develop advanced equipment and software solutions ready for integration into digital manufacturing environments.

Berlin-based 3D printing manufacturer BigRep, which provides hardware, software, materials and services for large-scale 3D printing, sees a future cooperation with chemical company BASF as proof of its continuing commitment to engineering and manufacturing cutting-edge filaments and printers.