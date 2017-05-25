Braskem, Sealed Air and Naturepedic Partner to bring Renewable Foam Polyethylene to the Market

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Braskem (BM&FBOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest thermoplastics resins producer in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, along with Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), an innovative packaging, cleaning and hygiene solutions company, and Naturepedic, the leading manufacturer of certified organic mattresses and bedding products for the whole family in the U.S., are pleased to announce their partnership to create a new-to-world formula for renewable polyethylene foam.

With this initiative, Sealed Air aims to advance their strategy to create a better way for life by re-imagining the industries they serve around the globe, and develop a more efficient and sustainable supply chain for them. “Renewable polyethylene foam technology is a patent pending innovation which is helping us re-think the polyethylene foam industry. By using innovation, creativity and bio-based polymers we are promoting sustainability and creating a better value for life,” says Dr. N.S. Ramesh, Senior Engineering Fellow, Product Care R&D.