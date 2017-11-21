BYK to Invest $50 Million to Expand Gonzales, TX Facility

BYK Additives & Instruments, one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments and a member of the ALTANA Group, today announced a commitment to expand its facility in Gonzales, Texas.

BYK expects to invest USD 50 million to construct a significant manufacturing facility to increase the company’s capabilities and capacities for key products in the rheology additive portfolio, specifically the GARAMITE product line, ensuring that it is well placed to achieve future growth and meet customer requirements. In addition to the expansion of production capabilities and several infrastructure upgrade measures, BYK intends to develop a new R&D Center to house the global competence center for natural rheology.