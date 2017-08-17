Carver Non-Woven to Supply Preconsolidated GMT-Type Composites

The supplier of innovative and high-quality, single- and multi-layer/material non-woven products – will shortly begin commercial production of pre-impregnated, preconsolidated glass-mat thermoplastic (GMT)-type composite products using its versatile non-woven mat technology.

The company is finishing installation of a new double-belt laminator/press from Sandvik TPS Composite Solutions division of Sandvik AB (Sandviken, Sweden) at its production facilities. The new equipment will begin commercial production in mid-August and will enable Carver to supply preconsolidated continuous roll goods and precut sheets to the half of its customer base using infrared (IR) heaters prior to molding non-wovens with thermoplastic matrices into three-dimensional (3D) shapes.

Double-belt laminators are widely used to produce prepregs and unidirectional tapes with fiberglass or carbon fiber reinforcement. Such equipment also is used to consolidate glass fiber and carbon fiber mats, webs, or cross-ply reinforcements (including fabrics and non-wovens using commingled polymer-based fibers) with thermoplastic or thermoset matrices.