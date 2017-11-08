Chemres Expands Resin Production at Chesapeake, Virginia, Plant

Chemres, a global supplier of commodity and engineering resins, will invest $3 million to expand its resin production operation in Chesapeake, Virginia. The company will purchase additional machinery and equipment.

Founded in 1994, Chemres is a global supplier of commodity and engineering resins. The company also provides supply chain management solutions to source and deliver resins, compounds, and additives globally. As an ISO-certified company, Chemres partners with suppliers and customers to ensure reliable quality throughout the production process to delivery.