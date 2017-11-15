Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Gears-Up Old Ocean, Texas, Plant

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP started-up its world-scale polyethylene units in Old Ocean, Texas. The product will play a pivotal role in the company’s continuing dynamic growth strategy.

The new Old Ocean facility will produce up to 1,000,000 metric tons annually to meet the growing demand for polyethylene from our customers around the globe. These units can produce a wide variety of high quality polyethylene resins ranging from metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) to bi-modal resins for film and pipe products, displaying the wide capability of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company’s proprietary MarTech® technology.