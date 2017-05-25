Chevron Phillips Chemical Increases Organosulfur Capacity at Tessenderlo Facility

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (Chevron Phillips Chemical) has expanded its Tessenderlo, Belgium plant by debottlenecking its production unit for Ethyl Mercaptan (EM) and Tetrahydrothiophene (THT).

Construction began in November 2016 and the expansion commenced operations in May 2017. This expansion increased production capacity for these products by 65 percent.

“Demand for EM and THT continues to grow around the world. This debottleneck builds on our already well-established production platform at Tessenderlo, allowing this Chevron Phillips Chemical site to continue to be a premier manufacturing location for organosulfur products, along with our Borger, Texas plant,” said Stephen Landry, Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Specialty Chemicals Business Manager.