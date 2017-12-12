Clariant Creates 3D Printing Materials Business

Specialty chemical maker Clariant has launched a new dedicated 3D printing business to meet the demand of the fast-changing additive manufacturing market for premium and customized 3D printer filaments.

In a statement, Clariant noted that additive manufacturing (AM) “is growing at a rapid pace globally, with over 28% average annual growth for each of the last 7 years, and generating a total of US$6 billion in sales in 2017.” “AM has moved from a niche technology to an industry where unique products are produced, for example today over 90% of the plastic shells for in-the-ear hearing aids are manufactured using AM,” Clariant said. “Products manufactured using AM are often complex end-use parts such as air ducts, drones, lights, and parts for manufacturing equipment. These products can be enhanced with tailored high quality and ready-to-print materials that also withstand the wear and tear of prolonged usage.”