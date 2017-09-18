Clariant Enters Partnership With Tiangang for Production of High-End Polymer Additives in China

Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, announces the signing of a Joint Venture contract with Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd., a privately owned producer and leading supplier of UV Light Stabilizers in China. Subject to merger control clearance, the contract shall become effective. The multi-million CHF investment of Clariant’s Performance Additives business and Tiangang will establish a world-class production facility in China to meet the growing local demand for process and light stabilizer additives in various growing industries such as textiles or automotive.

“The partnership with Tiangang is another successful step toward strengthening Clariant’s position in China. It provides us with a stronger local footprint to better position our innovative solutions in the growing Asia region, especially in China. Furthermore, by cooperating with a leading Chinese company like Tiangang, we can exchange best practices and valuable market insights in order to deliver ever-more tailored solutions to our customers,” said Christian Kohlpaintner, Clariant’s Executive Committee Member residing in China.