Clariant Selected by Xuzhou HaiDing for new Propane Dehydrogenation Unit in China

Munich, December 8, 2017 – Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today announced an agreement with Xuzhou HaiDing Chemical Technology Co. Ltd. to develop a custom-built CATOFIN catalyst and propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit in cooperation with its technology partner CB&I. The project includes the license and engineering design of the unit, which is to be built in Pizhou, Jiangsu Province, China.

The Xuzhou HaiDing plant is designed to produce 600 kilotons per year (KTA) of propylene and will be based on Clariant’s CATOFIN catalytic dehydrogenation technology, which employs the company’s CATOFIN catalyst and Heat Generating Material (HGM).