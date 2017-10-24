Cobra International Form new Cobra Composite Structures Business Unit

Cobra International Co. Ltd. announces the launch of its new Cobra Composite Structures (CCS) business unit dedicated to the efficient manufacturing of large composite structures for the architectural and mass transport markets.

The new Cobra Composite Structures business unit has been created in response to strong customer demand for Cobra’s product development expertise, production efficiency and quality focus that are to be applied to large structural composite parts such as roofs, facades, bridges and large vehicle components for rail, bus and truck applications. With lightweight advanced composites delivering design freedom and faster installation in architecture as well as providing fuel savings and efficiency gains in transport applications, Cobra is the perfect partner to support customers from initial design concept through to finished composite structure.